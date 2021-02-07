Menu
Crime

‘Significant risk’: Police searching for boy taken from home

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Feb 2021 9:40 AM

IPSWICH residents are being urged to keep an eye out for a young boy who was taken from a home in Darra early this morning by a man wearing a medical mask.

Police have issued an amber alert and are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate the 20-month-old.

He was taken from a home on Warrender St in the early hours of Sunday morning and may be at significant risk.

The boy is described as having brown hair, fair skin and was last seen wearing a black shirt and a nappy.

The man believed to have taken the boy is described as having a solid build and wearing distinctive running shoes, long pants, long sleeved shirt, gloves, baseball cap and a medical mask.

Police urge the man, or anyone with information relating to their location, to contact to contact them.

Ring 131 564 to provide information about this abduction.

Ring triple-0 for life threatening information about this abduction.

