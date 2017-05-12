'Significant' weather event to bring rain to Ipswich

A 'significant rain event' is on the cards for next week, according to some weather watchers.

A 'SIGNIFICANT' widespread rain and storms event is on the cards for Queensland next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a high over southeastern Australia will shift slowly east across the Tasman over the next few days, resulting in heavy rainfall late next week.

The east Queensland Coast will get the most rain, with up to 200mm forecast for some areas.

BoM forecaster Gordon Banks said Ipswich would see scattered showers and cloud from the weather event from Thursday onwards.

"There's going to be a lot of instability in the atmosphere, Ipswich should be cloudy with showers around," he said.

"Computer models are suggesting a strong upper trough coming across Queensland generating a fair bit of weather causing scattered showers.

"There is more potential for heavy rain around the coast north of Maryborough however we should see quite wide spread showers across the south-east towards the end of the week.

"At this stage we're not sure if there will be thunderstorms but we will have a more detailed idea on Monday.

"The thing we have been trying to stress is that this event, especially for south-east Queensland is still a week away. I would like to stress that this forecast is a week out and the timings of these systems could change over the next seven days."

In the near future Ipswich can expect a high chance of rain this weekend, with falls between 5-15mm expected.

"There is a weak upper trough coming over Saturday and Sunday, so Ipswich should see rain particularly on Sunday," Mr Banks said.

"It will be beautiful weather on Monday and Tuesday and then we will start to see the effects from Thursday although they will be stronger on the tropical coast."

Put the alarm on snooze and stay under the blankets! Current temps into single figures due to clear skies. #brrrhttps://t.co/ByG5YyVjFH pic.twitter.com/vntodrVgyC — BOM Australia (@BOM_au) May 10, 2017

With winter just weeks away Mr Banks said Ipswich had been feeling the effects of cooler mornings.

He explained why the temperature over the last few days has felt colder than earlier this week.

"Over the last few days it has been relatively dry and that dryness in the air allows it to feel colder," he said.