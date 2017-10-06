33°
News

'Significant' breakthrough on Sharron Phillips case

BREAKING: Taxi driver murdered Sharron Phillips

'Significant' breakthrough on Sharron Phillips case

EARLIER: Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sharron Phillips have made a significant breakthrough.

Queensland Police released a statement this morning saying the Homocide Group will today reveal details on the new information. 

Sharron Phillips disappeared from Wacol in 1986. 

She was last known to have made a phone call from a payphone near Wacol Station Rd, after midnight on May 9. 

She used the phone to call for help after her yellow Datsun Bluebird ran out of petrol. 

The investigation has spanned decades. 

Today, at 11am police will reveal a fresh twist in the case. 

Related Items

Ipswich Queensland Times
Taxi driver murdered Sharron Phillips

Taxi driver murdered Sharron Phillips

THIS is the man who murdered Sharron Phillips.

Potentially severe thunderstorms forecast for Ipswich

Thunderstorms are forecast for the state on Friday afternoon.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail are possible

It’s green for go on Ipswich road upgrade

Traffic lights - green, red and amber! Great for topics like road traffic, driving a car, transportation etc.

The project included widening sections from two lanes to four

Dear Malcolm, please end the marriage survey trauma

Examples of marriage equality homophobia from around Australia.

Should the same-sex marriage survey continue?

Local Partners