BREAKING: Taxi driver murdered Sharron Phillips

'Significant' breakthrough on Sharron Phillips case

EARLIER: Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sharron Phillips have made a significant breakthrough.

Queensland Police released a statement this morning saying the Homocide Group will today reveal details on the new information.

Sharron Phillips disappeared from Wacol in 1986.

She was last known to have made a phone call from a payphone near Wacol Station Rd, after midnight on May 9.

She used the phone to call for help after her yellow Datsun Bluebird ran out of petrol.

The investigation has spanned decades.

Today, at 11am police will reveal a fresh twist in the case.