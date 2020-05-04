The significance of Labour Day in Queensland

Labour Day, a day where you can rest and relax away from work. Labour Day was first commemorated in 1912 and falls on the first Monday of May every year in Queensland.

The history behind the day

The day commemorates the achievements of the Australian labour movement in fighting for equitable working rights and most notably the eight-hour day movement.

The eight-hour day movement fought for eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest - the working model for modern employment.

The date of the event was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the first workers achieving the eight hour day in Queensland.

Labour Day today

Labour Day is celebrated on different days around Australia and this year in Queensland it coincides with Star Wars Day.

What's open and closed today

- IGA West Ipswich is open today

- IGA Springfield is open today

- Booval Fair is closed today

- Redbank Plaza is closed today

- Orion Shopping Centre is closed today

- Riverlink Shopping Centre is closed today