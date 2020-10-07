Nobel prize playwright’s letter stolen in alleged burglary

Playwright & author George Bernard Shaw, at age 90, in the "writing hut'' at his home at Ayot Street, Lawrence, Hertfordshire. An Ipswich man has been charged with stealing a letter signed by Shaw. P/L Historical

Playwright & author George Bernard Shaw, at age 90, in the "writing hut'' at his home at Ayot Street, Lawrence, Hertfordshire. An Ipswich man has been charged with stealing a letter signed by Shaw. P/L Historical

A SIGNED letter from Nobel prize-winning Irish playwright and activist George Bernard Shaw was among the valuable items allegedly taken by an Ipswich man facing multiple charges.

Adam Robert Hodkinson, 37, of Camira, was this week refused bail on more than two dozen charges

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the letter signed by the Nobel prize winner in literature had not been cited since a burglary at the house of its owner.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dan Swanson said one of the charges related to the theft of a $6000 motorcycle, which was allegedly driven off during a test ride and never returned.

He said the allegations included fraud involving $12,000, and a serious burglary from a home at Brookfield.

Sgt Swanson said he did not know the exact value but a considerable quantity of property was taken from the home.

He said Hodkinson was alleged to have had the key to a storage container where police located 20 grams of methylamphetamine, clip seal bags and used syringes.

When arrested, police allege Hodkinson was driving a stolen car.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Hodkinson had now spent 55 days in custody.

She said he intended to contest some of the charges and there was a risk he may serve too much time in jail.

Ms Zanders said the part-time mechanic was preparing to go back to work after a shoulder injury.

Magistrate David Shepherd said that at the time of the new charges, Hodkinson was on bail for a range of other offences, including dishonesty.

Mr Shepherd said one of the allegations involves the stealing more than 150 bottles of high-end alcohol.

He found Hodkinson to be an unacceptable risk and refused the bail application. The case was adjourned to October 27.