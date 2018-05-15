New dealership hits the ignition

An artist's impression taken from the DA for a Keema car dealership in Augustine Heights.

FRESH approvals have been given to for a luxury new-car dealership at Augustine Heights, but it is still not confirmed what cars it will sell.

The Keema Automotive Group showroom and workshop is planned for the corner of Augusta Parkway and Technology Drive.

Ipswich City Council granted conditional approval on May 2 with some changes required to the carpark layout and signage.

The most recent plans had Hyundai signage drawn in, but the advertising was not approved by the council.

Keema is yet to confirm what vehicles would be sold at the site.

It holds franchise arrangements with Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Isuzu Ute, Kia, Jeep and Chrysler, as well as LDV/Saic Motor.

The dealership is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

Stage 1 involves two car showrooms, 12 service bays, office space and 114 car parks while a second stage would include an additional showroom, 12 service bays and 46 car spaces.

Last month, the Queensland Times reported work on the prestigious new-car showroom could begin within months as Keema moved closer to selecting a builder.

Keema could not be reached for comment.