QLD_CM_SPORT_SUPERCOACH
Supercoach

Sign up now to SuperCoach NRL for a chance to win $50k

by Kyle Pollard
6th Feb 2020 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM

NEVER played SuperCoach before and need some help? Or are you a seasoned veteran keen to get one up on your mates with exclusive statistical insight?

We've got you covered.

You can join SuperCoach now for free and play either the NRL or AFL version - or both - for your chance to win weekly cash prizes or the grand $50,000 prize at the end.

Just follow this link and choose The Courier-Mail or Daily Telegraph in the drop down menu, then you're on your way!

SuperCoach

Not really sure what you're doing? Read the L-Plater's guide to the season here where we go through things like positions, prices, players, and the stock market nature of the game.

Just want to copy the team of a former champion and go from there? Wilfred Zee has revealed his early side here, with plenty of great choices and tips ahead of Round 1.

Are you more experienced and don't need the basic help, but want more of the in-depth statisical analysis? The Mastermind has you covered with articles like which players score the most negative points and his deep dive series on when to put the captain title on your team's superstars.

While the game is free to play and the prizemoney is open to anyone, having a subscription to one of our mastheads gives you exclusive access to SuperCoach Gold, which gives you expanded insight into player stats, which players are being traded in and out the most, and all the numbers from past seasons.

Join now and good luck winning the big prize!

corey parker nrl rugby league supercoach nrl

