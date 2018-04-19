Sign up for child care changes now

Guardian Early Learning Centre Springfield opened three years ago. Courtesy Guardian Early Learning

PARENTS are being urged to register for the government's new child care package now.

Guardian Early Learning Springfield Centre Manager Hayley Pooley said parents needed to go online and sign up before July.

"In July entitlements under the current system will stop," she said.

This meaning parents will revert to paying full fees, unless they have applied for the new package.

Ms Pooley said it was easy to do, but you needed a MyGov account.

Once logged onto MyGov you go to the Centrelink link and fill out a few simple questions about your income and activity over the next financial year.

You will also have to confirm the child care enrolment details for your child.

"You have to do it early. You need a MyGov account but you can update your income and activity if it changes," Ms Pooley said.

Under the new system the whole benefit will be paid to the child care provider.

You can also go online and calculate how much subsidy you will get as the government as re-launched an updated online estimator.

Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham said the updated estimator should remind families they need to update their details to switch over to the Turnbull Government's new child care and early learning system which starts on July 2.

"More support for more families is on its way with our child care and early learning reforms and everyone can find out what it means for them with our online estimator," Minister Birmingham said.

"Nearly one million families are set to benefit from our child care and early learning overhaul which re-targets subsidies towards people working the most and to people earning the least and injects an extra $2.5 billion into the system.

"The biggest winners will be families working, studying or volunteering that earn less than $250,000 a year and even if your family has a higher income, you'll still stand to gain from our change to lift the annual rebate cap to around $10,000.

"Once people estimate their subsidy they can also update their details to make the switch to the new system before it kicks off on 2 July. I urge families to visit www.education.gov.au/childcare to estimate their new subsidy and to start the switch over to the new child care and early learning system."

Minister Birmingham said the new child care and early learning system would abolish the 15 per cent withholding rule introduced in 2011.

"Our new estimator highlights a default subsidy withholding rate of just five per cent so families will have more money in their pockets when they need it," he said.