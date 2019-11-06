Sign on: Tuffkidz event ideal to develop new skills

Participants line up ready to enjoy a previous Ipswich Tuffkidz Triathlon event at Ipswich State High School.

OF all the junior sports encouraging participation, the annual Ipswich Tuffkidz Triathlon remains one of the most valuable.

Sunday's triathlon at Ipswich State High School continues a fine tradition spanning two decades.

Kids can enjoy the multi-sport challenge of cycling, swimming and running in a range of events ideal for beginners.

Past triathlons have attracted more than 300 children with up to 400 competitors expected this weekend.

Races are graded by school class level with distances increasing with age groups.

The 20th TuffKids Triathlon event is being organized by Ipswich City Rotary Club, with assistance by the members of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Ipswich Triathlon Club.

Other key supporters are Peter McMahon's Swim Factory, 99 Bikes and BOSS Multisport.

The Ipswich State High School grounds are made available free of charge, highlighting the event's community focus.

The races start with a bike leg conducted around a 300m bitumen road and a number of circuits depending on the class level.

The bicycle routes will be marked out by witches hats. The number of speed bumps that are present on the road will be supervised by members of the club.

All bicycles will be inspected by the Ipswich Triathlon Club members prior to the beginning of the race to ensure that they are safe and roadworthy.

All riders will be required to wear a helmet.

After completing the 300m cycle route, the riders will dismount on the road and walk their bikes to a holding area.

In this area competitors will either tag a team member or, if competing individually, run to the pool area over a grassed and up a slope covered with an all weather matting.

Competitors will complete their distances in the 25m, eight-lane pool divided by lane ropes to separate swimmers.

The pool will be under constant supervision and controlled by CPR qualified personnel.

The third leg of the race will be held on a flat circuit that will be marked by witches hats. Competitors will run the 300m circuit, completing the race on the same oval.

A water station will be placed between the bicycle circuit and the running oval.

All legs of the race will be conducted within the school grounds and with safety as a priority.

"It's about learning and participation at that age,'' long-serving Ipswich Triathlon Club president and coach Craig Rule said.

Random prize draws will be held during the morning with competition expected to be finished by 9am.

Junior fun

What: 20th Ipswich City Rotary TuffKids Triathlon.

When: Sunday.

Where: Ipswich State High School (bound by Hunter St and Vogel Rd, Brassall).

Time: From 5.30am-9am (events start 7am).

More info, to register: www.ihfoundation.org.au or 1300 736428.