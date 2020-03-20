Sign man calls into court

Russell Matthews with his dog Pyosik at Ipswich Courthouse during a previous appearance on other matters.

Russell Matthews with his dog Pyosik at Ipswich Courthouse during a previous appearance on other matters.

OUTSPOKEN political sign writer Russell Gordon Haig Mathews has had allegations of stalking heard before the court this week.

There was no sign of Mathews or his customary trolley full of political slogans outside the court this week when a Crown case involving three charges of stalking was mentioned at a call-over of ongoing cases in the hands of the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mathews, 70, instead phoned into the courtroom when the matter went before Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

He is charged with three counts of unlawful stalking between June 1, 2019 and August 29, 2019 at Ipswich.

DPP legal officer Andreas Galloway said his office sought a four-week adjournment because of outstanding computer material that had been downloaded from Mathews’ computer onto the system and needed to be retrieved.

Mathews told the court he needed to access the computer to get personal details for the Australian Tax Office.

“I’m in the process of doing my tax and I’d like a copy of my hard drive of data on my computer. I don’t have a copy,” he said.

“The search warrant to gain the computer was for signs but the charge is unlawful stalking.

“There is no reference on the affidavit that any (alleged) stalking is unlawful. It has to be unlawful stalking.”

Mathews then sought to have the conduct of the charges defined as it could be “lawful stalking”.

Ms Sturgess said she was not in the position to discuss the merits of the case.

Mr Galloway said the office had received Mathews’ request for his tax documents and Queensland Police were yet to decide on this.

Mathews again raised the matter of the validity of the search warrant used by police to take his computer but Ms Sturgess said she would not be determining its validity either.

The matters were adjourned to April 15 and it was agreed Mathews would again appear by telephone.