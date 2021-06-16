Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Russell Gordon Haig Mathews is due to next appear in an Ipswich court on July 14, 2021.
Russell Gordon Haig Mathews is due to next appear in an Ipswich court on July 14, 2021.
Crime

Freedom of speech fighter faces court on stalking charges

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
16th Jun 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW court date has been set for Booval freedom of speech advocate Russell Gordon Haig Mathews.

Mathews, 71, is accused of stalking three police officers and a senior Ipswich court registrar.

READ MORE: Alleged police stalker fails in bail bid

He appeared before Ipswich District Court on Wednesday via video-link from jail.

He faces a string of charges, including four of unlawful stalking; failure to appear in accordance with undertaking, and one of contravening an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.

READ MORE: Sign man accused of stalking government, court staff

Mathews was refused bail in February and remains in custody.

His case will go before the court on July 14 for a committal mention, with Mathews to appear by video.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

Originally published as Sign man appears in court on stalking charges

editors picks ipswich court news russell mathews
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tommy’s Roosters connection keeps him motivated

        Premium Content Tommy’s Roosters connection keeps him motivated

        Rugby League He has a Development Contract with the Sydney Roosters, eager to play for the NRL club after his father John lined up for them.

        New townhouse development planned for centre of Ipswich

        Premium Content New townhouse development planned for centre of Ipswich

        News The site for the proposed unit complex is located close to the Ipswich Showgrounds...

        REVEALED: Where QLD’s 10 new schools will be located

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where QLD’s 10 new schools will be located

        News The location of 10 new schools to open across the state by 2024 has been revealed...

        A cold beer with . . . major ‘statewide’ contributor

        Premium Content A cold beer with . . . major ‘statewide’ contributor

        Rugby League I pushed out the bar stool, poured two beers and had a chat with Van de Velde about...