Sign man accused of stalking government, court staff

Russell Gordon Haig Mathews with his dog outside Ipswich Courthouse in 2019.

Russell Gordon Haig Mathews with his dog outside Ipswich Courthouse in 2019.

FREEDOM of political speech advocate Russell Gordon Haig Mathews has been refused bail after being accused of stalking three police officers, and a senior registrar at the Ipswich court.

Mathews strongly maintains his innocence.

Russell Mathews is a 70-year-old pensioner known for the big signs erected in the yard of his Booval home criticsing the courts, politicians, and citing a Catholic mafia conspiracy which has targeted him.

Russell Gordon Haig Mathews went before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week seeking bail for new charges.

Mathews went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday and Thursday to seek bail.

He was arrested on new charges alleging he stalked a government officer, a senior female Ipswich court registrar online using his website, and for failing to appear at court.

Mathews new charges state that he unlawfully stalked a senior court registrar between January 1 and February 2 this year; and failed to appear at court on December 11 last year.

Mathews, clad in a white T-shirt stating in red letters ‘Qld Police are corrupt’ refused legal representation, telling the court he would continue to represent himself.

He is accused of calling the registrar ‘a dumb corrupt Catholic’ and making a series of offensive personal attacks about her on his website.

Mathews strongly denied stalking the registrar, saying his actions were not unlawful stalking and justified in that he was engaging in political discussion.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott and legal officer Andreas Galloway from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions opposed the bail application that was heard by magistrate Dennis Kinsella.

“All this conduct alleges I’m stalking but it is under the constitution of political communication,” Mathews said from the dock.

“I maintain I have a major campaign with all my signs at Booval. I’m sure your honour has seen them.”

Mathews said the senior registrar denied him in lodging an Ipswich District Court appeal against the court decision because he was declared to be a vexatious litigant.

LOCAL NEWS: Pest controller ripped off in $122K bug fraud

Mathews was found guilty and fined $30,000 in his absence by the Ipswich Magistrates Court in January in his dispute with Ipswich City Council.

The court heard the registrar had forwarded Mathew’s appeal application to the Supreme Court for clarification on whether to accept those documents because of the higher court’s formal declaration that he was a vexatious litigant.

Mr Scott said the police opposed bail on the grounds he was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences, and of failing to appear at court.

Mr Scott said the police prosecution rebuffed his argument that online comments about the court Registrar were “political communication”.

He said what was written had been personal harassment of the registrar.

Mr Scott said Mathews is alleged to have posed as a reporter named Peter in a phone call to the registrar’s father-in-law and asked personal questions about her.

“It is a serious escalation and deeply concerning,” he said.

“He launched a personal attack on a government court officer and provided photos of her at a wedding.”

Mathews asked Mr Kinsella if he was Catholic.

He sought that Mr Kinsella disqualify himself from hearing the application because the magistrate was mentioned on the website that he operates.

However, Mr Kinsella said he had never seen the online site and he did not have to disclose his personal beliefs.

Russell Mathews' Booval home without any signs.

Mathews explained that he believed the issues experienced throughout his life were caused by Catholics coming after him.

“Because I’m campaigning against Catholic corruption and the majority of judges and magistrates are Catholic,” he said.

During the proceedings he explained he had suffered brain damage.

When again recommended that he should get legal advice, Mathews said loudly “no, no, no, no”.

Saying he was tired and had a headache, Mathews protested about having to spend another night in the police lockup when his application was adjourned part-heard at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

He expressed concern about Chelsea, his deaf and blind “assistance dog”, and a companion duck that were left alone at his home.

On Thursday when the matter resumed, Mr Kinsella found that there were no legal grounds for him to disqualify himself from hearing the application.

Mathews was asked to justify why his further detention would be unjustified.

He asserted the cases against him were “plumped up charges with no substance”.

“I’ve done nothing wrong,” he said.

“The evidence is non-existent. My submission is no evidence.”

Mathews offered the court that if granted bail he would not publish anything on his website unless it had been legally finalised and remove material about the registrar.

READ MORE: Police find sawn-off shot gun, ammo hidden in roof

He said he was unable to remove material from the site because police had seized three of his computers.

Mr Kinsella noted Mathews held a conspiracy theory belief that the judiciary was part of “a Catholic mafia” and as such biased.

He said the $30,000 court fine in January appeared to have been the catalyst for his alleged recent behaviour that occurred when his documents of appeal were referred to the Supreme Court.

Mr Kinsella said police were alleging he contacted the registrar’s relative, sent emails that included a wedding photo of her, and made offensive personal comments that she was “fat, flabby dowdy, porky” and been “a middle-aged Catholic spinster”.

He said the allegations of what Mathews had done was similar to what was being alleged he did to police officers.

One alleged incident involved the use of a photo of an officer’s grandparents who were falsely referred to as corrupt Catholics.

He said Mathews appears to be fixated on his conspiracy belief, and to suffer from various conditions.

Mr Kinsella said the public officers were all acting in their duties, but Mathews sought to justify his alleged behaviour in that he was engaging in political discussion.

He found that he was unable to show cause and bail was refused.

A clearly upset Mathews was again told to get professional legal advice, and that he can reapply for bail through the Supreme Court.

The court heard the matters should be dealt with quickly with Mathews saying he would go to trial and defend the charges.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.