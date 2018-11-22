Sight of summer signals toasty times ahead

WITH the official start of summer just nine days away the mercury is starting to climb.

And right on cue the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the next six days will not dip below 31C for Ipswich.

This comes after yesterday's high of 34C, the highest across southeast Queensland.

Today and tomorrow will top 31C and Saturday will go one better.

It will get especially warm from Sunday (34C) onwards, with 35C and 37C respectively for Monday and Tuesday.

If that's all too hot for your liking, then get an early start from tomorrow to Monday with minimums ranging between 15C and 17C.

If rain is your thing, then today's your day.

The Bureau expects "cloudy conditions with a high (80%) chance of showers and thunderstorm, clearing late morning or afternoon".

And it's even better for Boonah and Gatton with a 90% chance of wet weather.

In total the rainfall is expected to put anything between 8-25mm in gauges, primarily in areas affected by storms.

The outlook for wet weather for the rest of the week is not so good, with only a shower expected on Sunday.