Siemens cements Adani link despite controversy

The first heavy equipment arrives at Adani's Labona Camp in central western Queensland to commence construction on Carmichael Mine in late 2018. Photo: Cameron Laird

INTERNATIONAL company Siemens will not pull out of its contact with Adani despite pressure from green groups.

A statement released by CEO Joe Kaeser this morning said the company would go ahead with its contract to provide a "very small signalling order" for the Adani project.

In his statement, Mr Kaeser offered his "deepest sympathy" to those impacted by the bushfires ravaging the country but noted there was no "clear evidence" the bushfires and the Adani project were "directly connected".

"The Adani mining project has been approved by the government of Australia, the highest courts and - very important to us - the indigenous Wangan and Jagalingou people," Mr Kaeser said.

"The decision came after carrying out a strict regulatory and decision-making process including from the highest courts.

"I do realise most of you would have hoped for more. While I do have a lot of empathy for environmental matters, I do need to balance different interests of different stakeholders, as long as they have lawful legitimation for what they do."

Environmental protesters across the country and internationally have targeted the company for its links to the Adani project.

The Australian Conservation Foundation slammed Siemens for its decision to maintain its contract on the Adani project.

ACF senior campaigner Christian Slattery described the announcement as "nothing short of shameful", and linked the mine to bushfires burning in New South Wales and Victoria.

"(Siemens) has shown its true colours with this decision. It has a climate change policy, but it is hollow and empty

"The campaign to Stop Adani will not be deterred by this announcement. Our movement is strong, united and stretches across the world," Mr Slattery said.

"Sadly, Siemens has shown it is no better than the fossil fuel companies it works with.

"If constructed, the infrastructure for Adani's mine will open the Galilee Basin to one of the largest expansions of thermal coal mining on the planet."

Mr Slattery said Siemens' decision to go ahead with its contract would not deter the Stop Adani movement across Australia and the world.

Frontline Action on Coal members have held protests inside the Siemens' Mackay office while company employees across the country were warned not to wear items identifying the company in public following actions by anti-Adani activists.

In the statement, Mr Kaeser noted other companies were tendering for the contract and that whether or not Siemens provided the signalling, the project would still go ahead.

"There is practically no legally and economically responsible way to unwind the contract without neglecting fiduciary duties," he said.

Despite not bowing to green groups, Mr Kaeser said Siemens would establish a Sustainability Committee that would prioritise environmental concerns.

"This committee will have the power to stop and escalate projects of critical nature to sustainability, no matter whether we are directly or indirectly participating, like in the current example, with our rail infrastructure," he said.

The company will also work to support to support the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure in the areas impacted by bushfires.