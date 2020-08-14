Caloundra siege photos score awards nomination

Patrick Woods has been nominated for a Clarion award for a series of images, capturing the dramatic arrest of a 22-year-old man. Picture: Patrick Woods

Sunshine Coast Daily photographer Patrick Woods has been nominated for a prestigious award for his work capturing a dramatic Caloundra siege.

Woods is shortlisted for best photo essay in the Queensland Clarion Awards after capturing the four-hour manhunt.

He is among a series of Sunshine Coast-based journalists up for this year's awards.

The others include Sherele Moody for her emotional feature on how the murder of little Stacey-Ann Tracy affected six women.

And Lachie Millard for his photo essay of the Sunshine Coast fires.

Woods' work captured the arrest of a 22-year-old man following a domestic violence incident that led to an emergency situation at Caloundra on November 29, 2019.

Multiple streets were evacuated and police swarmed the area after they received a frantic triple-0 call from a woman who claimed she was attacked, and the man responsible was armed and on the run.

Woods' photos show a man on the ground while one police officer has a gun drawn before he was handcuffed and escorted away.

Winners will be announced at a presentation on Saturday, September 19.