Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Siege manhunt over: Police find woman

by Emily Halloran
19th Aug 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have found the woman who was allegedly linked to the tense four hour Southport siege on Friday night.

Police have confirmed the 29-year-old woman was located this morning.

More information is expected to be revealed later today.

 

Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

 

Jaimie Madden, 29, is set to face court today over 15 charges relating to the four-hour ordeal, which allegedly started with him threatening a taxi driver with a gun at 7.45pm on Friday and ending in a tense standoff with police at Freedom Fuel St Clair in Nerang St, Southport, just before midnight.

Police urged anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast siege

Top Stories

    Father flees from police with kids in car

    premium_icon Father flees from police with kids in car

    News Ipswich man avoids jail time after evading police in 'potentially catastrophic error of judgment'.

    • 19th Aug 2019 9:40 AM
    Barty’s French Open trophy treat for junior club

    premium_icon Barty’s French Open trophy treat for junior club

    Tennis “They have seen Ash when she gave up tennis and stopped playing..."

    IN COURT: Full names of 64 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 64 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court