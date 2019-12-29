Menu
Siddle retires from international cricket

by Russell Gould
29th Dec 2019 9:51 AM
Veteran paceman Peter Siddle has retired from international cricket.

The 35-year-old Victorian, who has played 67 Tests, informed his Australian teammates on the MCG before play on day four of the Boxing Day Test.

 

Siddle finished his Test career with 221 wickets, leaving him 13th on the overall list for Australia.

His omission from the squad for the final Test against New Zealand in Sydney, with no more Test cricket for Australia until a two-match tour of Bangladesh in June, was the beginning of the end for the game's most famous vegan.

Siddle also played 20 one day internationals, the most recent coming as a shock inclusion in January this year, 10 years after his ODI debut.

 

 

 

The Victorian has vowed to play on, still "loving the game" and with lots of first-class cricket still to be played both at home and in England where Siddle remains highly-valued among county cricket teams.

"I love playing the game, and if I stay on the park, keeping working hard, that's all I can do," Siddle said recently.

"If it gets me another game for Australia it does, if it doesn't 67 Tests and a few white ball games chucked in there, I've had a pretty good career. I'll be happy no matter what."

