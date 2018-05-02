Sickies on sly cost taxpayers

SICKIE FRAUD: John Thurlow, 38, wrote his own medical letters - his fraud cost him his government job with Corrective Services and he went before an Ipswich court.

SICKIE FRAUD: John Thurlow, 38, wrote his own medical letters - his fraud cost him his government job with Corrective Services and he went before an Ipswich court. Ross Irby

A GOVERNMENT worker who wrote his own medical sick letters has lost his job and had to repay $2000 in sick leave benefits.

John Arthur Thurlow, 38, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to five counts of fraud to gain a benefit; and five counts of uttering forged documents, in the form of medical certificates, between April 2016 and May 2017.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Thurlow's actions in fraudulently creating the medical certificates caused him to lose his job with Queensland Corrective Services.

The generated medical certificates were purported to be from a doctor, allowing Sturgess to claim carer's leave.

Ms Sturgess noted Thurlow had paid back $2000 to his former employer, which was taken directly from his termination pay.

The court heard Thurlow claimed to have been suffering post-traumatic stress, and forged the sick letters to cover his time off.

Ms Sturgess said medical documents put to the court were from eight years ago and she queried why it was "missing" recent documentation about his health status.

"You could have gone to your own doctor to say that you were genuinely unwell," Ms Sturgess said.

"You could have obtained legitimate medical certificates.

"Maybe you had used up all your sick leave (entitlements).

"It was dishonest criminal behaviour. Having PTSD, depression is not an excuse to act dishonestly."

Thurlow was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid community service work.