Man hit by train trying to take selfie

Sickening footage shows the moment a man was hit by a train while trying to take a selfie. Picture: YouTube

THIS is the horrific moment a man was struck by a train while posing for a selfie - and miraculously survived.

Shocking footage shows the man, identified as Siva, 22, standing perilously close to the tracks as the train speeds towards him, The Sun reports.

The disturbing incident happened in the South Indian city of Hyderabad on Sunday.

As the clip begins, a voice can be heard in the background warning Siva that he is too close to the track.

Warning: Video contains graphic content

But Siva just says "wait" in response and continues to smile back at his phone.

He ignores the train, which blares its siren loudly in warning.

As the train hits him, the image goes blank, but the phone continues to record the audio for over a minute catching the commotion that ensued.

After Siva collapsed to the ground bleeding, his friends who had accompanied him, rushed him to hospital.

They later said he wanted to "touch the train" as it passed.

Siva just seconds before being knocked to the ground. Picture: YouTube

Police said it was the force of the wind, as opposed to the train, that knocked him down.

According to medical reports, Siva is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for serious injuries to his head and hands but is said to be in a stable condition, outlookindia.com reports.

Secunderabad Railway Police Superintendent Ashok said his staff noticed Siva's stunt and had asked him to move away.

"He did not listen to the advice of staff at the track," said Supt Ashok.

A case of trespassing has been booked against Siva.

This article was originally published by The Sun and appears here with permission.