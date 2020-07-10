Sick slur buried in government site

A shocking racist term has been spotted on a government website in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A shocking racist term has been spotted on a government website in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A racial slur that appeared in the CAPTCHA code on a Georgia Department of Public Health website in the US has sparked an investigation by officials and Microsoft.

The slur was flagged by Twitter user @DanieEve, who tweeted a photo of the CAPTCHA code, which is used to determine whether a human or a bot is entering information on the site. @DanieEve tagged the Georgia Department of Public Health in the tweet.

"A Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) website for scheduling COVID-19 tests experienced an issue yesterday when it displayed an offensive computer-generated CAPTCHA code," a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Health told Fox News, via email. "The code, which DPH has no control over, is used by Microsoft to determine whether a user is real or a spam robot.

"At DPH's urgent request, Microsoft has assigned a team to investigate and rectify the problem to ensure it does not happen again. DPH joins all those who were offended by this randomly generated display and is pressing Microsoft to explain why safeguards were not in place to have prevented this from happening in the first place."

"The 'offensive code' appeared on a website used to schedule COVID-19 screenings." #Georgia https://t.co/WLU7oLIBGT — Jamie Forsythe (@EditedbyJamie) July 9, 2020

"We are appalled by the offensive text displayed," a Microsoft spokesperson told Fox News via email.

"Our immediate investigation concluded that it was randomly generated using a third-party service. It is our highest priority to ensure that offensive text does not occur again."

COVID-19 has killed around 2900 people in Georgia.

More than 12.2 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, with over 3 million in the US. The disease has killed more than 550,000 people globally - 135,000 in the US.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as Sick slur buried in government site