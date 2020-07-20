‘Sick of it’: Ninth major fire in nine years at landfill

IPSWICH mayor Teresa Harding is calling for the State Government to undertake an investigation into the cause of a 30 square metre dump fire which sent plumes of thick, toxic smoke billowing through city suburbs.

The head of a residents' group fighting for a crackdown on local waste facilities is demanding the closure of the site after what he says is the ninth major fire there in nine years.

A fire broke out at the New Chum landfill operated by waste company Cleanaway Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a single fire crew attended the scene at 4.25pm on Sunday.

"The fire was approximately 30 metres by 30 metres," she said.

"It was considered fully contained at 7.45pm."

Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments president Jim Dodrill said he had warned Cleanaway, Ipswich City Council and the Department of Environment and Science that an overfill of rubbish on the site was a fire risk.

Fire at Cleanaway's New Chum landfill site on July 19.

He went down to the site shortly after he first saw smoke coming from the dump.

"It was the one we told them was a fire hazard that was actually alight," he said.

"We've worked out it's about nine fires in nine years.

"I'm talking major fires. We don't count little spot fires. November 2018 was the last big one.

"They happen regularly and we're just sick and tired of it."

Ipswich residents reported closing up their houses to keep out the smoke yesterday, or struggling to breath if they were stuck outside, on social media.

Mr Dodrill said residents were fed up with the rank odours and waste facilities were taking a toll on the health of those living nearby.

He labelled the Odour Abatement Taskforce as a "complete failure" and said the State Government was not doing enough to keep waste companies in line.

"We've had enough," he said.

"They can take their landfill well away from residential areas. There's no excuses for (fires).

"I can get you 50 or 100 people today who will tell you in the past few days they've had unbearable odour problems from those dumps.

"They haven't done anything to prevent any more fires.

IRATE president Jim Dodrill. Picture: Cordell Richardson

"We made very clear there was a massive fire hazard on this site because of this overfilled material that was sitting there.

"They've had weeks to do something about this and they've done absolutely nothing."

An application to extend the height of a landfill site is before the Planning and Environment Court after it was refused by the council last year.

Cr Harding visited the site this afternoon alongside deputy mayor Marnie Doyle and Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner and said the fire was now out.

"We intend to hold the State Government to account," she said.

"They need to make sure that there's a full investigation to find out why this happened and to make sure that this never happens again.

"Ipswich says no.

"We're sick of it and this needs to stop."

A Cleanaway spokesman said there was no overfilling at the site and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a previous statement in relation to overfilling at the New Chum site, a Cleanaway spokesman said the landfill has "not exceeded the maximum approved height."

"Cleanaway's existing resource recovery area located along the east, has operational stockpiles that are processed as part of these operations," he said.

"What this means, is stockpiled waste from commercial and construction projects are sorted for the recovery of material that can be recycled."

