‘Sick of it’: Construction waste dumped by busy road

IPSWICH City Council is investigating the illegal dumping of a large amount of building waste beside a busy road in Redbank Plains close to the Cunningham Highway.

One local resident said waste was regularly dumped in the area to the point where he and his colleagues are collecting it and taking it to the dump themselves.

The council was notified on Thursday of a large pile of construction type waste dumped on Redbank Plains Rd.

Documents found in construction waste illegally dumped on Redbank Plains Rd. Photo: Miguel Baluskas

“Compliance officers from council’s littering and dumping team are investigating an illegal dumping offence under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011,” a council spokesman said.

“Officers have attended and assessed the contents of the dumped materials and gathered relevant evidence.

“Council officers have commenced actions to have the material removed.

“The waste dumped was understood to be construction materials and general waste.

“There are a range of penalty types for these types of materials under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011.

“The maximum penalty is $667, 250 for a corporation and an individual is $133,450.”

Redbank Plains resident Miguel Baluskas said waste was regularly dumped on Austin St, where he works as a consultant for Six Mile Ventures.

“People are constantly dumping stuff on our street,” he said.

“We used to report it quite regularly but we were ignored so we just stopped doing it.

“Now we just stockpile it all with a grader and loader and ring up the council.

“If they take too long we take it to the dump ourselves.”

Mr Baluskas claimed he found documents in the waste belonging to businesses which operate out of the Brisbane CBD as well as blueprints for a Department of Education building.

“They would need to have had the right gear to have moved it all at once,” he said.

“This isn’t just some average Joe Blow with a car trailer who has done this.

“It was dumped only 200 metres from the Cunningham Highway.

“They’ve got to be held accountable for it.

“We’re just sick of it.”

Mr Baluskas said the mound of waste wasn’t there when he drove past about 8.30pm on Wednesday night and he first noticed it about 6am on Thursday.

The council spokesman asked anyone who has knowledge of the illegal dumping or who may have dash cam footage of the area between 6pm Wednesday and 7am Thursday to come forward.

You can contact the council on 3810 6666.

