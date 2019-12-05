Sick newborn dies after GP suggests acupressure not medicine

A mum took her newborn to the GP because the little girl had a severe cough.

A doctor examined the baby's throat and lungs and assured the mother that there was no need to give her daughter medicine because she was only four months old.

The doctor suggested that the baby should undergo massage therapy at the Traditional Chinese Medicine department.

The baby girl was treated with massage therapy, also known as acupressure therapy, for 20 minutes.

On their way home, the mother noticed pink bubbles coming from her baby's nostrils before she appeared to faint and then didn't wake up again.

A four-month-old Chinese baby girl has died after a doctor treated her cough with acupressure therapy instead of traditional medicine.

She rushed her baby to hospital where doctors tried to save her life, however tragically, she passed away after suffering multiple organ failure.

The acupressure centre responded to the incident by saying that their staff members are qualified and that the baby was in a healthy state when she left.

The centre also vowed to help the local authorities with their investigation, which is currently ongoing.

We speak to our doctor on the matter

Dr Sam Hay says this case highlights the potential safety gaps between non-evidence based therapies and robust high quality proven evidence-based medicine.

"It's highly unlikely a simple massage with prodding and poking led to the baby's death, but the delay in seeking urgent treatment in hospital - while the parents dicked around probably did," he says.

"Bottom line: if your kid is sick, go to hospital."

A year ago, a video went viral of masseuse Larissa Orynbasarovna, who has been working as a professionally certified masseur for 11 years in Kazakhstan, vigorously massaging babies.

"I help children," Larissa told them, claiming the massage is incredibly helpful for children, especially those with disabilities.

"I've worked with so many babies over the years, many with disabilities like neck curl or crooked feet," the 35-year-old said.

"My massage heals them."

However, medical experts disagree, with one paediatrician telling Kazakhstan media the practice was "not normal."

"I do not see any kind of massage there at all," Bogenbai Aytenov said.

The paediatrician said in his 26-year career he had never seen anything like it.

"The video shows the baby being spun around on its shoulder joints," he said.

He expressed concerns that the aggressive massage might lead to tears and sprains in the baby's future.

"They may not be detectable now, but in two or three years they could start bothering the child," Bogenbai said.

Although experts say that massages performed correctly can help the infant's musculoskeletal system and improve blood circulation and muscle tone, they recommended waiting until the baby is at least two months old.

