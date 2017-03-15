'Sick in the head' grave vandals strike again

DAMAGE: Wanton destruction of a plaque in the Ipswich cemetery.

VANDALS have gone berserk in the Ipswich General Cemetery again with two more graves desecrated.

The QT reported on Friday on the wanton destruction that took place in the Congregational B area of the cemetery, where damage was done to a series of sandstone plinths.

Yesterday more damage was discovered to two graves located in the Roman Catholic 3A section.

Plaques have been removed and smashed by an implement, thought to be an iron peg.

"These people have got to be stopped,” Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said.

"They are sick in the head.

"I just hope the spirits of the ancestors come back to haunt them.

"I am talking to Safe City and we are looking at putting some cameras in the cemetery to protect the graves.

"I just don't know what goes through people's heads to do this damage.

"I can understand people stealing to feed their families or for a number of reasons, but this is just wanton destruction for the sake of it.”

Vandalas have struck again in the Ipswich cemetery

Ipswich City Council is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to a successful conviction of what Mayor Paul Pisasale called the the "grubs and scumbags” that desecrated the graves.

"We really want people to capitalise on the reward and there is a reward Crimestoppers offer as well,” he said.

Police have once again been contacted and Cr Pisasale said stonemasons were being called in to determine whether the plaques could be fixed or new ones purchased.

The council is now going to search the entire cemetery to find out whether any more graves have been damaged.

"We are going to fix the damage,” Cr Pisasale said.

"We are not going to let these grubs change our lifestyle,” he said.