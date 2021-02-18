Sick fraudster ‘tricked’ man with offer of cheap grog

David Malcolm Hall leaves court after narrowly avoiding being sent back to jail for breaching a suspended sentence.

A CONVICTED fraudster who scammed $160,000 from his employer before selling a man $1200 worth of grog he did not have has narrowly avoided jail.

Ipswich District Court heard on Thursday that despite suffering ill health, David Hall had not been deterred from his offending.

His grog fraud was committed while on a suspended sentence for ripping off his employer.

Judge Bernard Porter QC made it very clear to Hall that a jail could still safely house him despite his many health issues.

David Malcolm Hall, 58, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended jail sentence by reoffending.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick argued it would be unjust to activate the whole of the suspended jail sentence he received for his major fraud.

Mr Kissick said Hall had suffered strokes and has blood clots to his brain, including one that, “is the size of a 50 cent piece”.

Mr Kissick said Hall met the victim of the grog fraud at a taxi rank in Booval and the offences were not sophisticated.

“He (the victim) is out of pocket. He is receiving compensation although in a slower way through SPER,” Mr Kissick said.

Judge Porter said Hall was sentenced in the Brisbane District Court in March 2016 to a 4 ½ year jail term.

It was suspended for five years after he served eight months.

“There were four offences of stealing as an employee. Two involved over $50,000 each,” Judge Porter said.

“There were eight frauds, $160,000 in total.”

Judge Porter said Hall tricked a man at Booval by taking two amounts of $630 in exchange for cheap alcohol that did not arrive.

Judge Porter activated 12-months of the suspended jail term with immediate parole release.

He warned Hall that if he offended again he would go to jail despite his health problems.