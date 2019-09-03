Sick discovery, s--t up a hill, Facebook row: Your top reads

THERE are hundreds of new stories on QT website each week, so it could be easy for even our most dedicated readers to miss some big news.

Susannah Birch thought she was chatting to a teen boy. She was actually talking to a monster. Picture: Supplied

'His own son': Woman's sick discovery of lover's identity

Susannah Birch was just 15 years old when she first met "Richard" online.

For 12 years the pair maintained an online relationship that varied in degrees of intimacy - at one point even getting engaged despite never meeting in person.

It was more than a decade before Ms Birch discovered the man she thought she knew was, in fact, a grandfather in his 60s.

Lowood State High School's Jasmine D'Arcy and Georgia Rowling exploring microscopic analysis at UQ's Experience Science program. Contributed

Ipswich's top NAPLAN schools revealed

THE top performing NAPLAN schools in Ipswich have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Tamborine Mountain State High School Principal Tracey Brose who is suing for defamation. Picture: Jason O'Brien

High price of school principal Facebook post

A COUPLE accused of defaming their son's school principal on Facebook have been ordered to pay the principal $32,968 in court costs after losing a key pre-trial battle.

Donna Baluskas and her husband Miguel, from Robina on the Gold Coast, were ordered to pay the money to Tamborine Mountain State High School (TMSHS) Principal Tracey Brose by Judge David Kent on July 19 after they failed in their battle to block the striking-out of most of their defence pleadings.

The couple, who earlier said they would face losing their family home if they lost cost orders in the case, are understood to have failed to stump up with the money.

Supercars Championship drivers Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup with Ipswich Acting Mayor Paul Tully announce Supercars will remain in Ipswich for another 10 years. David Nielsen

Getting Supercars back like 'pushing s--t up a hill'

DISMISSED councillor Paul Tully has lamented a lack of action from the council as the catalyst for Ipswich losing its annual Supercars event.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said the new five-year deal and shortened racing calendar would create an "improved offering for the fans" but it was not an easy decision to pull out of Ipswich, which has hosted a race every year since 1999.

Mr Tully, who was part of the council that promised $52million over 10 years up to 2028 to keep the Supercars in Ipswich, yesterday claimed the lack of council funding and care for the community were the reasons the Supercars pulled out of Queensland Raceway.

"This is a major loss to Ipswich. It wouldn't have happened if we had elected councillors still," Mr Tully said.

Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School has scored the top Naplan results in Ipswich. Students (front row) Henry Ferrando, Gemma Carniel, Rakhith Jayawardena and Ananya Sharma and (back row) Lauren Stacey, Sophia Tyrer, Triar Lutschini and Devyani Singh with Principal Dr Peter Britton and head of junior school Nicolee Eiby. Rob Williams

How Ipswich school achieved top NAPLAN result

IPSWICH Girls' and Junior Grammar School proudly sits at the top of the class for NAPLAN results.

The top performing schools in Ipswich were revealed with the release of the 2019 results today.

Students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the nationwide standardised test in May, which is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Ipswich region, Year 3 and Year 5 students at Ipswich Junior Grammar School got an average NAPLAN score of 5071, making it the area's top performing primary school.