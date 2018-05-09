Siblings will do 55km charity hike in memory of brother

Jacinda Sugars will be taking part in a hike through the Sunshine Coast hinterland to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

HIKING 55km through the Sunshine Coast Hinterland will be no easy feat, but Augustine Heights local Jacinda Sugars is determined to complete the challenge and help raise awareness for a worthy cause.

Jacinda and her brother have formed the 'Blister Bros' team to take on the Leukaemia Foundation's 55km adventure this August.

The challenge will combine adventure, fitness and the opportunity to raise funds for charity for a small group of only 30 people undertaking a guided walk through lush tropical rainforest, beautiful waterfalls, gorges and rock pools iconic to the regions.

Each participant of the hike commits to a 55km hiking adventure that leaves them feeling on top of the world while getting sponsored a minimum of $555 to give back and help beat blood cancer.

Jacinda decided to sign up for the challenge after her family received wonderful support from the Leukaemia Foundation.

"From the period of 2000 to 2009, the Leukaemia Foundation helped my family in many ways. My brother Jordan was diagnosed at 13 years old and was in remission five times over a period of nine years. He received stem cell transplants on three different occasions and many, many rounds of chemotherapy,” she said.

"My family is from a small town called Innisfail, so in order for Jordan to receive treatment, we had to relocate to Townsville which was three hours away.

"The Leukaemia Foundation housed my family for several years on and off during my brother's treatment, at first putting us up in units and hotels. When my brother had to eventually relocate again to Brisbane for further treatment, the Leukaemia Foundation again provided accommodation for my mother in Brisbane, and the rest of the family would come and visit when we could.

"They also provided emotional support by offering grief counselling after Jordan had passed away.

"They are absolute rock stars, and I will forever be grateful for the work they have done. So it's time for me to don my hiking boots and give something back to this awesome organisation.”