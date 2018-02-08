Siblings share special start to new school year

THE start of school was extra special for the Messer family this year, as one child celebrated their first day of school and the other the first of their last.

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield year 12 student Trinity was on hand to shepherd her younger brother Marshall on his first day of prep who were both welcomed with a warm handshake from principal Jill Lange-Mohr.

Father Brent Messer- a St Peters Lutheran College Indooroopilly alumnus- said he and wife Belinda had chosen St Peters Springfield as they felt the school would give their children a well-rounded education.

"St Peters Springfield is a great environment for our children to achieve success while also enjoying their schooling at the same time,” Mr Messer said.

"Over the years we have found the college to be very supportive and a wonderful community of teachers, students and parents,” Mr Messer said

"We have seen our children grow both personally and academically as they are encouraged to fulfil their potential and exercise a strong respect for others.”

Marshall is the third Messer child to attend the Springfield college.