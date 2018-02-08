Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Siblings share special start to new school year

NEW BEGINNINGS: St Peter's Lutheran College Springfield principal Jill Lange-Mohr welcomes siblings Marshall and Trinity Messer.
NEW BEGINNINGS: St Peter's Lutheran College Springfield principal Jill Lange-Mohr welcomes siblings Marshall and Trinity Messer.
Myjanne Jensen
by

THE start of school was extra special for the Messer family this year, as one child celebrated their first day of school and the other the first of their last.

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield year 12 student Trinity was on hand to shepherd her younger brother Marshall on his first day of prep who were both welcomed with a warm handshake from principal Jill Lange-Mohr.

Father Brent Messer- a St Peters Lutheran College Indooroopilly alumnus- said he and wife Belinda had chosen St Peters Springfield as they felt the school would give their children a well-rounded education.

"St Peters Springfield is a great environment for our children to achieve success while also enjoying their schooling at the same time,” Mr Messer said.

"Over the years we have found the college to be very supportive and a wonderful community of teachers, students and parents,” Mr Messer said

"We have seen our children grow both personally and academically as they are encouraged to fulfil their potential and exercise a strong respect for others.”

Marshall is the third Messer child to attend the Springfield college.

Topics:  education family school springfield central st peter's lutheran college springfield

'Lazy b*tch': Vicious notes left on disabled retiree's car

'Lazy b*tch': Vicious notes left on disabled retiree's car

Her disabled sticker was clearly displayed.

Fay's passionate plea to save others from a lemon car

SITTING IDLE: Fay Broughton's experience with a problem-plagued Holden Commodore proves the need for improved consumer protection, she said.

Fay Broughton has been left with a $47,000 "shed ornament”.

'Awesome': $1000 and a party with Pink Floyd icon

Ipswich West State Special School students with Pink Floyd star Roger Waters at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Ipswich students join Roger Waters on stage

Worker has no idea how much she stole from Ipswich business

Shayde Robeck pleaded guilty on February 6, 2018 to stealing as a clerk from her Ipswich employer.

The exact amount is still unknown

Local Partners