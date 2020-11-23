Siblings died despite frantic efforts at dam crash scene

Channel 9 screen grabs of an accident on Boonah and Beaudesert Road where a car has gone into Wyaralong Dam Picture Channel 9

POLICE are appealing to the public for information relating to a horror crash that claimed the lives of two children on Sunday afternoon.

Four passengers remain hospitalised, with two adults expected to undergo surgery on Monday for “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Queensland Police Ipswich Inspector Doug McDonald said six members of one family were involved in the fatal crash at Wyaralong, in which a car crashed through safety barriers on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd and plunged into a dam.

Three children and an infant were among those in the 2001 Landrover Discovery when it rolled down a stone embankment about 2pm.

The scene of an accident on Boonah and Beaudesert Road where a car has gone into Wyaralong Dam. Picture: Channel 7

Insp McDonald said the family had been driving west from Pimpama to their home in Pratten, near Warwick.

He said initial tests suggested alcohol was not a contributing factor to the crash.

“The vehicle was travelling on a relatively straight two-lane section of the road in a 100km/h zone,” Insp McDonald said.

“The vehicle appears to have veered to the left and struck a three-strand wire road barrier before travelling across the road, onto the opposite side and colliding again with the road barrier there.”

The vehicle rolled down a stone embankment, landing on its roof, partically submerged in Wyaralong Dam.

The 23-year-old male driver and 33-year-old female passenger were able to climb from the car and help two children to escape, including a five-month-old female infant and a one-year-old male.

A 13-year-old boy and four-year-old girl tragically lost their lives in the accident.

Insp McDonald said passers-by had stopped at the scene, helping to free the children from the wreckage, but noted the children who passed away were trapped in the car for a longer period of time.

“Unfortunately, those two children were trapped in the vehicle longer than the other occupants of the vehicle,” he said.

“Attempts for quite some time to revive those children were unsuccessful.”

The one-year-old male is believed to be in a stable condition and the five-week-old child is said to have suffered no serious injuries.

Queensland Police's Inspector Douglas McDonald addressed media on Monday morning following a fatal crash at Wyaralong, in which a car crashed through safety barriers on Beaudesert Boonah Rd and plunged into a dam. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Both are at the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

The family’s car was removed from the dam on Sunday night and is undergoing forensic and mechanical inspections.

Investigators are preparing a report for the coroner.

Insp McDonald urged anyone who may have dashcam footage or information to come forward to help police with investigations.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.