Sibling rivalry Monaghan’s motivation in sprint series

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

NORTHERN Rivers trainer Andrew Monaghan rugged up Red Pollard for last Saturday’s Ipswich Auction Sprint Series semi-final fully expecting to run a place behind an odds-on favourite.

In just 25.16 seconds later, the promising youngster bolted in by three lengths.

While Monaghan is keen to claim the underdog tag again this week, the run puts him on everyone’s radar ahead of Saturday’s final.

The son of Barcia Bale has enjoyed a brilliant start to his career. Three wins at Ipswich and two closer to home at Lismore gives him a five from seven strike rate.

Monaghan is keen to see what the dog can do when he fully matures.

“The dog’s always shown good ability,’’ the trainer said.

“It was quite ironic. I was saying to one of the guys before the semi-finals he just hadn’t quite put it together yet and he came out and ran his best race yet.

“I was confident we’d make the top four and give ourselves a crack in the final this week but didn’t expect to beat Flaming Rose from the eight. But we jumped and she got into some trouble and he did it well.

“He’s still a bit green and again this week will give away a lot of experience to the favourites Little Byrnes and Borneo Bandit who’ve drawn one and two, but we saw what can happen in the semis he’s given himself a chance.”

Red Pollard in full flight. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Such is the dog’s potential he’s still built the imposing record despite flaws. He is getting on the job training for his future assignments.

“The fact he’s still won five races from seven starts probably speaks to has talented he is,’’ Monaghan said.

“If you can learn on the fly while you’re winning that’s ideal.

“On what I’ve seen of him so far he probably won’t go beyond the 431 anytime soon and will be doing a lot of his racing from those boxes at Ipswich. It’s nice to see he’s already getting familiar with them.

“He’s really impressed over the similar 420 metres at Lismore running nice time winning both of his starts. He’s not a lid pinger but really musters after a few strides.”

Trainer Andrew Monaghan with Obi Kenobi. Picture: Dan Costello

Monaghan is hoping that explosion is on full display from a wide draw in Saturday’s final, while the other main hopes enjoy box one and two.

“Wherever he drew in relation to Little Byrnes and Borneo Bandit it was going to be tough ask and he’s certainly going to have to go to another level being posted in the seven,” he said.

“Given his penchant of taking a few strides I thought box eight might have suited him perfectly and I guess seven is the next best thing. He’ll be trying to shoot around the outside of them.

“The inside two will probably have to have a little bump early if he wants to lead, but if he can’t get across, they’ll have to run some time to beat him.”

Monaghan praised the Ipswich club for getting the sprint race up and running again. Plenty of young short course dogs lining up for a crack at a feature win.

“The reintroduction of this race last year has been a real hit with trainers,’’ he said.

“It’s tough to find young dogs that’ll run the 500 metres. He certainly couldn’t and he gets a chance to race for good money Saturday night.

“It’s great for his development coming up against open company as well. That’s where his future lies and he’s showing he belongs.

“He’s an out and out 431 metre dog and after Saturday we’ll be back and forth with him running at Lismore and Ipswich over the short course.”

Remarkably, the race favourite Little Byrnes is Red Pollard’s litter brother.

“I’m pretty motivated to do a good job for the owner and breeder Lawry Meteyard who came to me with the dog after he was a buy back at the auction,’’ Monaghan said.

“I’ve been very fortunate to pick one up like him.

“His main rival Little Byrnes is his brother out of Lawry’s (Meteyard) Barcia Bale/Mitchie Madam litter, with what those two have done so far they’re clearly a fast line.

“The dam Mitchie Madam was a really speedy bitch over the shorts. She struggled with the 500 as well, but we’ve seen Little Byrnes make the trip, so maybe one day for us.”

Schmidt settles for one sprint chance

RED Pollard’s gain in semi-final one was unfortunately the demise of Jason Schmidt’s Flaming Rose.

The bitch had never lost a race at the track and trip and hadn’t finished worse than second in any of her race starts. It was fair to say it was a shock when she missed the top four.

As she usually does, she came out humming from box eight and looked like settling outside Red Pollard early but was shunted off the track by She’s so Gnarley losing all momentum at the point of the turn.

She rallied gamely searching for a run back into the race but could only find the back of slower dogs in front finishing a luckless fifth to just miss out on the final.

Schmidt had previously said she’d be heading back to the 500 metres in preparation for the Ipswich Auction 500 metre series where with a touch more luck she looks a major player.

It was not all bad for the Schmidt.

Hot Syndicate litter mate Borneo Bandit, trained by Craig Schmidt, was ultra impressive winning his semi-final in fine style, first out first home in 25.08.

The run was one hundredth outside the dog’s previous best but was no doubt the most important of his short career coming in open company.

The news got better for the brother of Flaming Rose when he came up with the checks for the final. He’ll go head-to-head to the first turn with John Catton’s series favourite Little Byrnes who’s drawn the red.

If one gets the jump on the other it could be race over. However, they could also be the undoing of each other on the tight first turn.

Werina Express wows on Ipswich homecoming

NOEL Evans has been a household name in the trainer ranks at the Ipswich Greyhound Club for years doing most of his pre-training and trialling at the track.

You could tell Werina Express felt right at home returning to Ipswich for the first time since August last year and running a scintillating 24.8 over the 431 metres Saturday night.

The dog has made quite a name for himself since he last graced the track, finishing third in The Group Two Queensland Derby and winning in 29.7 at Albion Park.

He was known for his sizzling first and second sectionals, which matched any dog who ran over Albion Park’s Summer Carnival. So he looked a good thing when he drew bow two in Saturday’s Mixed Fourth and Fifth Grade.

Despite the slashing win, the dog wasn’t first away. Glen Boody’s Cribb Island Gal displayed superior speed from box seven but once Werina Express got into his work down the back it was all over clearing out by five lengths.

The dog has only twice been over the 500 at Ipswich for a couple of minor placings but that was well before his breakout season.

He would be a force to be reckoned with if Evans was to keep him at home.

Flying Friday for Brett

PREMIER trainer Tony Brett enjoyed a day out last Friday, rugging up three runners for the meet.

He walked away with two wins and a runner-up.

Smart pup Orchestrate did the business over the 288, Valentino Fox was strong behind Spring Rock and Hara’s Clyde justified his $1.10 starting quote.

Orchestrate got things started breaking his maiden and the hearts of his rivals in one fowl swoop bursting out of the pack to sizzle around the short course in 16.77.

The son of Barcia Bale had made it to the lucrative Lismore Maiden Final last year before tackling the maiden fresh and didn’t it show. Look out for him over the 431 metres in the near future.

It took the Ipswich Greyhound of the Year Spring Rock to knock off prolific 500 metre winner Valentino Fox.

The dog was second up back from a spell over the 431 and was burnt off early by Spring Rock’s early speed. The dog made significant ground once he balanced up and looks one for the black book.

Hara’s Clyde is one of the quickest dogs to ever cover the 500 metres at Ipswich.

The punters piled in when he came up with box one over the 431.

He was away midfield but bullocked his way into the clear down the back.

With a huge strength advantage, he took over in the run home for an easy 25.06, seven length win.

Bourke unlocks the best of Dustification

SINCE committing himself to full-time training, Churchable’s Matt Bourke has flourished.

His training techniques have clearly worked on Dustification.

The bitch had won three of 52 races when Bourke purchased her from Victoria.

She took a while to find her feet in Queensland but 10 starts later boasts four more wins including three on the bounce. Her latest triumph was over the 431 at Ipswich.

Known for her strength over the 500 metres, the race was all but over when she led them around the first corner safely holding Coolraddo in a slick 25.23.

Bourke has earmarked Dustification as his future brood bitch.

Her winning percentage may only be average but she’s run 26 minors in her career most of them at Sandown and The Meadows.

The shrewd purchase looks to be paying dividends already.