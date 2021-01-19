Sibling fighters prepare for biggest match ups yet

Brooke and Josh Jenkyn prepare for their biggest fights yet.

SIBLINGS who throw punches at one another might not seem that rare a sight.

For Brooke and Josh Jenkyn, their childhood fights have instead evolved into full-blown careers which now frequently see them face off in training.

The brother-sister duo will next month take to the ring in separate bouts for their biggest match ups yet at Brisbane’s Beast Championships.

Esteemed Muay Thai fighter Brooke, 14, will again take on long-time rival Asiya Hickey – this time in hopes of claiming her first-ever Australian title.

Her big brother, 24, is also busy prepping for his debut cage fight against seasoned MMA fighter Christopher Hanlon.

Father and coach of Brooke and Josh, Greg Jenkyn.

The pair were first introduced to martial arts from a respective four and five years old thanks to their dad turned coach Greg Jenkyn.

“Before I fought I just kind of copied [the fighters] in the back when they would be doing stuff in the background,” Ms Jenkyn said.

“I started to compete when I was nine. My first fight was actually in a cage.”

Ms Jenkyn said she hoped to eventually transition into MMA fighting once she turned 18, following in the same footsteps as her sibling.

“I’d probably like to end up fighting for UFC or One Championship. I used to idolise Ronda Rousey before she retired, I love Conor McGregor,” she said.

The Ipswich State High student is for now focused on her chance to claim a national title.

The brother-sister duo frequently face-off against one another during their daily training sessions.

“I’m feeling pretty excited, a bit nervous too. But knowing that I’m doing all this training leading up to it I’m sure I’ll feel fine on the night. I’ll be ready to go,” Ms Jenkyn said.

The two youngsters will look to declare the winner once-and-for-all after a previous fight resulted in a draw.

“We also faced off in 2018, I won that fight though,” said Ms Jenkyn.

Mr Jenkyn said he was keen to see his sister potentially take home a title, though his focused remained solely on his own Flyweight Division fight.

“I’ve got a bit of a [weight] cut to do before I hit 56kg,” he said.

“We’ll do it. This is what I’ve wanted to do it my whole life.”

MMA fighter Josh Jenkyn is preparing for his debut cage match in February.

Preparations involve hours-long training sessions twice a day in conditioning, cardio and strength, as well as instructing classes at his family’s gym.

“I’m more focused, more committed. The mental side is good, the physical‘s good. It’s the best I’ve ever been,” said Mr Jenkyn.

“It’s hard to say, I’ve got a fair to play with but in saying that you can’t really predict what he’s going to do. But it’s going to be good night that’s for sure.

Dad Greg said both his children had put in 100 per cent at each training session.

“I’m proud of them either way, no matter what happens. Fingers crossed we get good results.”

BEAST CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: 3pm, February

Where: Sleeman Sports Complex, Brisbane

Cost: Tickets are sold out