DOORS CLOSED: A reader says the doors were shut on them at a pre-poll booth even though it was not 5pm. Brett Wortman

I WOULD like to thank the two old men who refused my 81-year-old mother, my wife and myself entry last Wednesday to pre-poll at Ipswich.

We arrived to vote but the men closed the door in our face. I googled the time on my mobile: it was 4.58pm. We were trying to do the right thing and this happens.

Even the people who were handing out party information said to let us in.

Shame, shame.

REBECCA (SURNAME WITHHELD)

Ipswich