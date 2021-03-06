SHUTDOWN: Axe to fall on Springfield medical clinic

Springfield Superclinic will close its doors for good on March 12.

PATIENTS who frequent Springfield Superclinic will soon have to make alternate healthcare arrangements, with the site set to permanently close from next week.

The closure comes as a shock to many long-time visitors, who reportedly first learned of the decision in late February through signage on display at the Commercial Dr site.

Set to close its doors for good on March 12, it is understood many of the current doctors and staff will take on new employment at nearby practices.

The closure, however, has many patients wondering what will become of their confidential health records.

Signage at Springfield Superclinic details the impending closure. Pic: Tegan Marie

In a statement posted to its website, a Springfield Superclinic spokesperson advised patient records would be transferred to another clinic.

Records would become available from March 15, the first business day to follow after the clinic closes.

“Springfield Superclinic has made the difficult decision to cease operations, closing on Friday 12 March 2021,” the spokesperson said.

“Upon closure, patient records will be transferred to our sister site, Forest Lake General Practice at High Street.

“Please speak to the Springfield Superclinic reception staff should you wish to have your records transferred elsewhere.”

Patient documents will be transferred over to Forest Lake General Practice.

Many residents took to social media following the announcement to express their disappointment.

Patient Judy Bradford said she was “beyond disappointed” to learn of the shutdown.

“The community supported them for over a decade and they just walk another case of profit before people in medicine,” Ms Bradford said.

Meanwhile, Rod Ford said it was unlikely he would visit the Forest Lake practice as it was “too far to go.”

“Very surprised it is closing, been going there since 2009/2010,” he said.

Springfield Superclinic representatives did not respond when approached for comment.

