Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Owners of a brothel and adult store have warned the perpetrator of a wave of poo-nami attacks on their businesses will be caught.
Owners of a brothel and adult store have warned the perpetrator of a wave of poo-nami attacks on their businesses will be caught.
Crime

Sh*tstorm as serial poo-bomber terrorises brothel

by Brayden Heslehurst
25th Aug 2020 3:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serial poo bandit has rocked a brothel and adult store just south of Brisbane's CBD.

Both 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store have placed signs out the front of their venues on Logan Rd at Woolloongabba after someone had dumped dog poo all over their driveways and bushes about 10 times over the past fortnight.

"Warning!!! To that person who keeps dumping their dog poo bags on our premises, we will pass your photo onto the police. So please stop," the signs said.

A worker from Eves Kiss adult store said it was disgraceful and annoying.

Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store
Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store

"We just found bags and bags of dog poo in the bushes and in our driveway at the front of our place," the worker said.

"It's incredibly annoying because we don't want to pick that crap up.

"It happened a lot over a period of a couple of weeks."

The worker said it had stopped since they placed the signs up over the weekend.

Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store.
Signs placed outside 88 on Logan and Eves Kiss adult store.

"It's pretty standard that people walk their dogs in the area, especially during COVID, more people are walking their dogs and usually there is a bit of littering here and there," she said.

"However, this goes beyond any understanding, it's just disgraceful.

"Although since we put the signs up we saw someone walking a dog look at the sign then bolt up the street."

Originally published as Sh*tstorm as serial poo-bomber terrorises Brisbane brothel

crime poo-bomber public nuisance

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief’s $700 Honduran cigar swindle

        Premium Content Thief’s $700 Honduran cigar swindle

        News An Ipswich man’s crime spree included snatching some very expensive foreign cigars

        TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        Premium Content TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        News The Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster has grown to 10 people. One positive...

        Ipswich’s ‘Male Model’ eager to ‘lock’ up finals spot

        Premium Content Ipswich’s ‘Male Model’ eager to ‘lock’ up finals spot

        Rugby League When it comes to taking on the opposition, the Ipswich-bred talent is the first to...

        Six active investigations into councillor conduct

        Premium Content Six active investigations into councillor conduct

        Council News Over the past financial year, the OIA received 18 complaints