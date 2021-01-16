SHOWTIME? Call made on 2021 Ipswich Show

Isaac and Ava Jenkins at the Ipswich Show in 2019.

Isaac and Ava Jenkins at the Ipswich Show in 2019.

PLANNING is underway to deliver an Ipswich Show this year under a COVID-safe plan.

The Ipswich Show Society committee has voted to stage the 148th show in May, with the public holiday set for Friday, May 14.

It will run over May 14-16.

Ipswich Show Society president Darren Zanow (left) with former president Rusty Thomas, who passed away in November.

Last year’s event was called off in March as the virus took a stranglehold with hopes of holding it again later in the year also scuppered.

Although the show society doesn’t earn a profit from the show, it is estimated to bring in more than $1 million to the city.

Society president Darren Zanow said they are working closely with West Moreton Health to devise a COVID-safe plan.

“Schedules will be released in February for all competitions,” he said.

“This will be the largest community event hosted in the region over the coming months and I encourage all Ipswich and West Moreton people to come along and immerse themselves into everything the local show has to offer.”

Mr Zanow said the 2021 show will include new attractions along with a full-line up of old favourites.

He took over from former president David ‘Rusty’ Thomas, who passed away at the age of 76 in November.

