Showroom snapped up by interstate investor

AFTER two months on the market, a custom-built Ipswich showroom has sold for a tidy $1,750,000.

Selling with a tenant in place on a five-year lease, the Beaumont Tiles showroom at 202 Brisbane St, Ipswich will net its new owner more than $100,000 in passive income a year.

An investor from New South Wales snapped up the property, securing it for $100,000 below the asking price.

When it first hit the market in November, Burgess Rawson associate director Jamie Dewe told the Queensland Times about 40 investors from around Australia had shown interest.

He said the previous owner, who was also an investor from NSW, had decided to sell due to the large amount of interest in the property.

Mr Dewe said it was the Brisbane St location that had attracted the buyer.

“Ipswich has been high on investors’ radars in recent years thanks to its proximity to Brisbane, rapid growth and value for money compared to major metro areas in southern states,” Mr Dewe said.

“The buyer was drawn to the high-growth area of Ipswich, the prime 20 metre main road

frontage of the property as well as the secure and nationally-recognised tenant who is a market leader in the tiles and bathroomware market.”

