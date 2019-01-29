Showgrounds precinct in line for upgrades

THE Gatton Showgrounds precinct is in line to receive a facelift with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council calling on the community be a part of the planning process.

An online survey is now available on the council website allowing community members to put forward their suggestions for the precinct.

LVRC deputy mayor Jason Cook said the upgrade would ensure the Gatton Showground, Sports and Aquatic Centre was utilised to the full extent.

"We want to make sure the precinct is being used by as many people as possible," Cr Cook said.

"It's all about maximising the potential of the precinct and making sure we are utilising it to its full potential."

In the online survey, people are asked to disclose whether they are a current or potential user, if they are representing an organisation and to recommend improvements.

Cr Cook said consulting the public is vital to ensuring the needs of the community are met.

"I really am big on making sure we are planning these public precincts and making sure the public get consulted and we aren't just making the decision," he said.

"We need to go out to the public and find out what they need and want. Once we find the majority, that's what is best for everyone."

Once the online survey is closed, submissions will be processed, face-to-face consultations will begin and a master plan will be finalised.

"This won't happen in two weeks, it could take six months or longer," Cr Cook said.

Submissions can be made up until Wednesday, February 6 by visiting the council website.

Showground upgrade could boost usage

BETTER accommodation, power, water, sound, seating, storage and more buildings are what user groups want for the proposed Gatton Showgrounds precinct.

With submissions for the masterplan open for one more week, organisations from across Gatton are weighing in on the topic.

Gatton Show Society president Katherine Raymont hoped the project included plans for a new shed, which would allow the Dairy Showcase to become part of the Gatton Show.

"It's a great opportunity," Miss Raymont said.

"But we've got to make it so it's not just for one group, it's got to be multi-purpose."

Miss Raymont said she was looking forward to attending the Gatton Showgrounds precinct user meeting to ensure the facility would be well used.

The Lockyer Equestrian Group also contributed to the discussion, agreeing the amenities needed improvement.

Equestrian group president Sharyn Ross said improving the aesthetics and quality of the facility would help grow events in the region.

She also called for improved surfaces to align with national requirements including warm up and competition areas.