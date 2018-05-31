Best of Boonah on show at weekend celebration

THE best of Boonah's sporting and creative sides will be on display for the Scenic Rim town's annual show.

Starting tomorrow, the two-day Boonah Show will deliver all the old favourites, but with an emphasis on local sporting clubs and the more creative among the population.

Bouncing off the recent success of the Commonwealth Games, the Boonah Show Society has decided to dedicate this year's extravaganza to local sporting clubs so they can have the opportunity to run demonstrations, or "come and try" sessions.

They would also like to recognise all the creative people in the community, by giving them the opportunity to display all their handiwork, craft, art, photography, cooking or gardening skills.

Boonah Miss Showgirl Sarrah Yates, a show regular since childhood, will compete in the equestrian events in between representing the show society by handing out winners' ribbons.

"I haven't missed a show since I was six years old. It's a family tradition for us," Ms Yates said.

"I absolutely love Sideshow Alley. It's one of my favourite places at the show.

"I also really enjoy seeing all the cattle. The cattle comes out and they are all shampooed and brushed, which is fantastic to see."

Meanwhile, families will enjoy themselves over two big days, with highlights including the judging of the horses, cattle, poultry, goats, birds, horticulture, fruit and vegetables, and photography.

There will be a variety of rides, sideshow alley, food and merchandise, the demolition derby, cavalcade of transport, chainsaw races, ute muster, motor cross bike challenge, young farmers challenge and of course the fireworks spectacular.

For the younger generation of show-goers, there will be the scarecrow trail, the little animal house-petting zoo and they will also have the opportunity to get up close and personal with some native Australian animals.

Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for concession tomorrow, and $15 for adults and $10 for concession on Saturday.