Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Showers, storms, 30C temperatures all in a few days

Emma Clarke
by
8th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

THE chance of a shower and evening thunderstorms is expected to continue in Ipswich and parts of Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim regions until at least Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters warn a late afternoon thunderstorm could be tracking for Ipswich today.

They are also predicting a medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon.

The chance of rain will persist right through the working week.

The highest chance of rain comes on Wednesday.

Despite the wet weather, less than 10mm of rain is expected in Ipswich.

Temperatures will peak at 27C today, warming up to daytime maximums of 29C tomorrow and peaking for the week at 30C on Wednesday.

Temperatures will ease to the mid-20s from Thursday through to the weekend.

Similar conditions are expected in Boonah.

Temperatures in Gatton will continue to hit 30C tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Related Items

bom ipswich ipswich weather spring storms
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New laws dog owners and breeders need to know

    premium_icon New laws dog owners and breeders need to know

    Community Comprehensive new guidelines for breeders have come into force

    • 8th Oct 2018 12:05 AM
    Uninsured and financed; BMW driver in court after crash

    premium_icon Uninsured and financed; BMW driver in court after crash

    Crime Driver crashed his red BMW into a tree, wrecked his prized machine

    • 8th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Inland Rail, ARTC looking for partnership for key section

    premium_icon Inland Rail, ARTC looking for partnership for key section

    News Inland Rail key section expected to deliver significant innovation

    • 8th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Plan to boost childcare in biggest ever investment

    premium_icon Plan to boost childcare in biggest ever investment

    Politics Investment in early childhood education will benefit thousands

    • 8th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners