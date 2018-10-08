Showers, storms, 30C temperatures all in a few days

THE chance of a shower and evening thunderstorms is expected to continue in Ipswich and parts of Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim regions until at least Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters warn a late afternoon thunderstorm could be tracking for Ipswich today.

They are also predicting a medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon.

The chance of rain will persist right through the working week.

The highest chance of rain comes on Wednesday.

There was more rainfall 🌧️ for #SEQld in the last 24 hours with 90 mm in #Dayboro. Still some showers & the odd storm for the southeast corner of the state and central districts today. Mostly sunny 🌤️ elsewhere. Get all your Sunday weather info at https://t.co/wYCInjfMaN pic.twitter.com/oFKNEJcj9x — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 7, 2018

Despite the wet weather, less than 10mm of rain is expected in Ipswich.

Temperatures will peak at 27C today, warming up to daytime maximums of 29C tomorrow and peaking for the week at 30C on Wednesday.

Temperatures will ease to the mid-20s from Thursday through to the weekend.

Similar conditions are expected in Boonah.

Temperatures in Gatton will continue to hit 30C tomorrow and on Wednesday.