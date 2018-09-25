Showers forecast in Ipswich today

MORE showers are forecast in Ipswich today but they are unlikely to bring substantial rainfall, forecasters predict.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say there is a chance of more showers in the late morning and afternoon but conditions are expected to clear within 48 hours.

Just 2mm is expected in Ipswich tomorrow.

🔥 While fire conditions have eased in some districts in recent days, High to Very High Fire Dangers remain in place for #Queensland this week. Onshore winds are resulting in showers for the SEQ coast and tropics. Check your local MetEye Rainfall Forecast: https://t.co/do7aBkJWhm pic.twitter.com/etDLoL4ulX — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) September 24, 2018

Temperatures will peak at 21C today, warming up slightly to 25C on Wednesday.

Later in the week will be particularly warm, with day time maximums of 27C on Thursday, 30C on Friday and 29C on Saturday.

Overnight minimums this week will range between 10C and 14C.

Showers are expected to return on Sunday.