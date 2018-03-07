Water over road as rainfall swells creek system

DAYS of rainfall has caused minor flooding across parts of the region.

Part of Mutdapilly Churchbank Weir Rd, at Mutdapilly, has disappeared under rising water.

Earlier warnings were in place for other roads around the region also impacted by minor flooding.

Showers should ease off this afternoon.

Almost 10mm of rain fell across Ipswich this morning but since 9am has dropped back to less than 1mm.

Seq Water has conducted dam releases between Somerset and Wivenhoe but a spokesperson explained this would not account for rising river levels.

"It's the catchment inflow, all that rain water running off into the creek way causing the river levels to rise," the spokesperson said.

Across the state some smaller dams are spilling, but the southeast's major dams are still below capacity with 100% flood storage available.

This morning, Wivenhoe Dam is at 73.9% capacity and Somerset dam is sitting just below 80%.

Thursday will offer a break from the rainy weather.

Ipswich residents can look forward to a cloudy day with showers easing.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are also expected to be partly cloudy and about 26C.