QUEENSLAND LEGENDS: House Rules champions and charismatic twins from Dalby, Luke and Cody Cook, will be MCs at this year's Toogoolawah Showball.
News

Showball set to be 'best one yet'

24th May 2018 12:24 PM

THERE'S just one week to go before this year's Toogoolawah Showball, and it's looking like the best one yet with a pair of very special guests taking over the MC duties.

Luke and Cody Cook, the charismatic twins from Dalby, won over Australia to claim the title as champions of House Rules in 2016, and will this year be the Masters of Ceremonies for the 2018 Toogoolawah Showball.

The pair have continued to be firm favourites around the state, joining the team at Creek to Coast, Great South East and Queensland Weekender.

This year's showball will be held at The Pavilion in Toogoolawah on Saturday, June 2 from 6pm, and the show committee said they were beyond excited to have the pair on board.

Ticket sales close Monday, May 28 - so be sure to contact Paris on 0418 368 455 for information and to book your spot.

Gatton Star

