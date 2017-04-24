Show your support on Anzac Day in Ipswich

Ipswich is a proud defence city and it was great to see so many of our children and young people involved in the events.

TOMORROW we pause to honour the service and sacrifice of our Defence Force personnel. Commemoration services and marches will be held across the region and I am sure the Ipswich community will once again support them in big numbers. I'd like to thank the schools, businesses and community groups that held Anzac Day services during the week.

Ipswich is a proud defence city and it was great to see so many of our children and young people involved in the events.

Growth for Eagles

OUR very own Ipswich Eagles commemorated Anzac Day with a short service before the club's clash with Griffith Moorooka at Limestone Park over the weekend. The club has changed significantly since it was launched as the RAAF Eagles in 1966 but it continues to cater for players and families from the Defence Force.

Milestones reached

CONGRATULATIONS to North Booval's James and Irene Ward and Sadliers Crossing couple Alan and Faye Brims, who last week celebrated 50th wedding anniversaries. Milestones were also marked by Peggy Guinea and Margo Wall who turned 95 and 80 respectively. The dynamic duo are members of the Ipswich Red Hat Society, a group of like-minded women who pride themselves on living life to the fullest and getting the most out of each and every day.

Our young leaders

LAST week I presented the Joey Scout Promise Challenge Badge to Ashton Strudwick. Seven-year-old Ashton is a member of the Redbank Plains Scouts and takes great pride in his community and the environment. I'm always proud to meet leaders like Ashton who display commitment beyond their years.

Culture recognised

IPSWICH Girls' Grammar School last week hosted a Welcome to Country afternoon at Cribb House. The event recognised Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the unique cultural and spiritual relationship they have with the land. Guest of honour was David Bonner, a Jagera descendant of the Yuggera Language Nation.

Well done graduates

UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland students had reason to celebrate at Friday's graduation ceremony at Ipswich Civic Centre. Ceremonies were held throughout the day and hundreds of students were seen in the CBD. I wish you all the very best of luck as you enter the next exciting stage of your lives.

- Paul Pisasale, Ipswich Mayor