Crime

Show worker dies after alleged assault in Mareeba

by Grace Mason
16th Jul 2019 10:54 AM
POLICE are likely to consider upgrading charges against two men today after a show worker allegedly assaulted in Mareeba died in hospital.

Ayr man Nathaniel Wailu, 35, was found unconscious at Kerribee Park last Wednesday night and has been in a critical condition in Townsville Hospital.

He was pronounced dead overnight.

Two men, Riley Jack Davis, 26, from Beenleigh and Kyam Keith Broadby, 23, from Launceston in Tasmania, were charged over the weekend with grievous bodily harm.

Show worker Kyam Broadby, 23, who is accused of assaulting fellow show worker Nathaniel Wailu at the Mareeba Rodeo Grounds. Picture: Facebook
They both appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday where they were granted bail.

The pair are also show workers.

Among their strict bail conditions they were ordered not to contact each other or a 26-year-old female witness.

They have also been ordered to report weekly to the police and live at their respective residences - Mr Davis in Yatala and Mr Broadby in Launceston, Tasmania.

It is alleged there was an altercation at Kerribee Park last Wednesday night around midnight.

The Mareeba Show and rodeo was held over the weekend and workers had arrived there during the week to set up.

Mr Walu was allegedly assaulted and found unconscious at the rodeo grounds on Mareeba Dimbulah Road.

Police are continuing to call for witnesses to the alleged incident to come forward.

The two men's cases were adjourned to the Mareeba Magistrates Court on September 2.

death fatality mareeba qps rodeo show worker

