Show us the money for John St, Rosewood

TIME NIGH: Rosewood News co-owners Robyn McGrath (left) and Sue Krause and Cr David Pahlke want to see John St upgraded to fix the steep camber of the road. David Nielsen

THERE is no funding allocated for the upgrade of John St, Rosewood but Cr David Pahlke has called on the State Government to act and fix the disastrous camber in the road.

As highlighted earlier by the QT, the camber of the main street of Rosewood - with a high middle that slopes away to the edges - has created chaos.

In times of heavy rain the water goes onto the footpath and into shops while large vehicles often crash into shop fronts due to the slope that exists near the kerb.

Cr Pahlke has called on the Department of Transport and Main Roads in phone conversations and e-mails to fix the issue.

In a letter to Cr Pahlke, a TMR official acknowledged his disappointment about the condition of John St.

"TMR is currently developing short-term plans to address some of the flooding and driveway issues by removing the blockages in the channel and reducing the slope of some of the driveways towards the footpath edge,” the official wrote.

"However, the road camber issues can only be addressed in a long-term plan for the renewal of John St.

"There is currently no funding allocated to upgrade John St in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program 2017-18 to 2020-21.

"Funding for these improvements will need to compete against other state-wide priorities.”

Cr Pahlke said the department's answer to his own concerns was "a very disappointing response”, while adding that "you guys created this issue”.

"They created this issue nearly 20 years ago by asphalt overlaying rather than digging out and putting the levels back to what they should be,” he said.

"A lot of the Main Roads guys have come and gone and I have been through three or four state MPs now, arguing about it.

"The shopkeepers in the main street are all upset about the water flowing up onto the footpath and into shops rather than draining properly on the road.

"It is a State Government DTMR-funded and controlled main road.

"They have said the Minister is aware of the problem but there is no money and that they estimate it will cost $4 million to $5 million to fix the camber.

"But it is not as though this issue has come out of the blue and bitten them on the bum. They have known about it for 15 to 20 years.”

Cr Pahlke said he did not blame Ipswich West MP Jim Madden for the problem, saying that he had inherited the issue.

"My argument is with Main Roads, but I am hoping Jim Madden can pull a rabbit out of the hat at the next state election and get some funding,” he said.