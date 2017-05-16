Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

THE final preparations are almost finished as the countdown to the 144th Ipswich Show reaches the final 72 hours.

With the gates set to open on Friday, the three-day event will deliver on its promise to bring great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich.

Ipswich Show Society vice-president Rusty Thomas does it purely for the love of doing something for his community.

"Our gate has been going up every time for the few years, and we want to keep that tradition going," Rusty said.

"We have lots of great entertainment this year, and I think most people don't realise how long it takes to bring it all together, but it's worth it to see the smiles on people's faces.

"It's important to the Show Society to deliver good value for money, especially for families. For a family pass, you're looking at $40 if you buy your tickets in advance - you can buy them online or at several locations up until COB Thursday.

"That's for two adults and up to three children for a whole day's entertainment," Rusty said.

Rusty said the phone at the Show Office had been going off for weeks with Ipswich residents keen to know when the Monster Trucks were going to appear.

"The phone's been running hot, people just love the Monster Trucks, and I'm happy to say we'll have two this year," he said.

"I think the high wire motorcycle act will get lots of attention too, we haven't had a show like this for years. Everyone loves the Demolition Derby and the Dunny Derby, and as for the Monster Trucks, kids just love them, they go nuts when they smash up a caravan or a bus!

"The best thing about the show is that there's something for everyone," Rusty said.