(from left) Danny Ungermann from Ungermann Brothers, Dr Bob McGregor and Katharina von Heusinger from Rotary Ipswich City, and Ipswich Show president Darren Zanow enjoy the new Ipswich Show Sundae.
News

Show sweetener could become tasty tradition

Andrew Korner
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
THE Ekka has its famous strawberry sundae, Wimbledon has its strawberries and cream.

Now Ipswich is about to try something in between.

Ipswich Show organisers, Rotary Ipswich City and Ungermann Brothers ice cream have put their thinking caps on in the lead up to this year’s long-awaited annual celebration.

The result is a little taste of Ipswich that is hoped will go on to become an icon of the show, which will also raise important funds not only for future shows, but the community as a whole.

Show president Darren Zanow said the Ipswich Show Sundae came about after Rotary and event organisers worked with Ungermann Brothers to come up with something unique to the city.

Danny Ungermann from Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream prepares one of the new Ipswich Show Sundaes.
“We consulted with Ungermann Brothers to come up with a specific flavour for the show,” he said.

“We worked together on it for a few weeks and the Ungermanns have done a lot of hard work.”

Rotary Ipswich City volunteers will run a special stall at this year’s show, from May 14-16, selling the sundaes for $6 each.

Funds raised from the sales will be split 50/50 between the show society and Rotary, who will used their cut to fund projects that directly benefit Ipswich residents.

Danny Ungermann from Ungermann Brothers is behind the new taste of the show.
Show Society treasurer Paul Casos said just like the traditional Ekka sundae, he wanted the Ipswich version to become something that people associated with the event.

“We want this to become an iconic part of the Ipswich Show,” Mr Casos said.

“We hope this is the start of a great tradition, and people can rest assured all the money from sales will remain in Ipswich.”

A full guide of how to buy tickets, and what’s on at this year’s show is online now.

Keep reading the Queensland Times for more upcoming attractions at this year’s event

ipswich show 2021 rotary ipswich city ungermann brothers
Ipswich Queensland Times

