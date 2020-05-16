Show spirit shines bright on Ipswich streets
WHILE there will be no Ipswich Show this weekend, a number of Ipswich residents brought a taste of the show home by decorating their front yards and driveways yesterday for the Ipswich Show public holiday in what was called Front Yard Friday.
Graham Keidge and his neighbours on Minnis St, Eastern Heights, took part and displayed farm equipment, vintage machinery, clown heads and a horticultural display.
“It’s a bit of a thrill, I suppose, for everybody,” Mr Keidge said.
“Between the three of us (neighbours), we tried to fit in different areas of the show.”
Mr Keidge has been involved in the Ipswich Show for more than 50 years.
Ipswich’s largest firework was also set off last night in a special fireworks display.
This year would have been the city’s 147th show.
This is only the third time that the Ipswich Show has been cancelled due to two world wars, and now COVID-19.