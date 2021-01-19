Show proof that Trump is to blame for everything

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

This is the unprintable letter.

This is the letter where I challenge Eloise Rowe to actually give evidence for what she writes about.

I can assure you that it will never come and neither will this be printed on the net.

Why? Because the printed QT may have done that but not the QT on the net. Ipswich has lost out bigtime.

Today (Tuesday 19 January), I read "a toxic culture." Yes, all about Trump. And the cause of everything negative and society breakdown and you have it...Trump.

Maybe we need R.R.Reno, a leading scholar of religion and politics, to warn America that if it is not restored to a Christian society that USA may quickly descend to a demagogue.

Christian ideals need to be revived and these include things like integrity, compassion, hard work and love.

Where nations that allow unchecked abortions and call themselves progressive (check out South American countries) and this is the ideal for countries like USA and even Australia in their progressive left wing beliefs, then "a democracy model which fails half of its citizens" may very well be the government of USA that is in-coming and not out-going as Eloise Rowe suggests.

Glenda Carroll

Bundamba