Show line-up will be cracking good

WALTER Whip and his performers The Flames are set to steal this year's 110th Lowood Show when they storm the stage as part of the entertainment line-up.
Taking whip cracking to a whole new level, Walter Whip is famed for his ability to cut roses from the trusting performers' hands and mouths. He also performs fire stunts and enters a burning ring of fire, cracking two blazing whips.
Joining the entertainment line-up are regulars Let's Face It face painting, Luke's Reptile Kingdom and sideshow alley.
Also making a return and hopefully breaking another record is the dog jumping.